Magi from the East. Homily for the feast of the Epiphany, Year B In the story of the Epiphany we meet two groups of wise men - those we know as the Magi, but King Herod also has his own wise men, … More

Magi from the East. Homily for the feast of the Epiphany, Year B

In the story of the Epiphany we meet two groups of wise men - those we know as the Magi, but King Herod also has his own wise men, the chief priests and scribes. Without the slightest hesitation Herod's wise men are able to tell him where the future king will be born - in Bethlehem. But they do absolutely nothing about it.