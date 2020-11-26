‘Great Reset’ in Davos at the forefront of a ‘great deception’ in the free world. Powerful individuals, groups and large global organisations are at the forefront of a plan labeled ‘The Great Reset’ … More

Powerful individuals, groups and large global organisations are at the forefront of a plan labeled ‘The Great Reset’ which intends to use the fear generated by the coronavirus to reshape the world and achieve net zero emissions says Sky News host Rowan Dean. “The Australian taxpayer spends a fortune sending top politicians and public servants year in year out in luxury style to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos to help map out global economic structures”. However, Mr Dean pointed out behind its lavish exterior the World Economic Forum is working with the UN, IMF and other high-profile globalist organisations to introduce online activist movements and compliant local and national governments through a vast network of connected corporations. “It is a global commitment they have made to use the panic and fear generated by the corona virus as a means to reshape all our economies and laws and move to a new form of capitalism that focusses on net zero emissions”. “To use all the tools of COVID to tackle climate change”. Mr Dean said “if implemented successfully, The Great Reset will undeniably and deliberately have extreme and possibly dire repercussions”. “‘You'll own nothing, and you'll be happy’ is just one of their marketing slogans,” he said. “The plan involves replacing shareholders of big companies with stakeholders, who happen to be left-wing bureaucrats and climate change zealots. Replacing Mum and Dad small businesses and private enterprises with big tech and big business”. “Remember, it's not only a great reset, it's a great deception.”