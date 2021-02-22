Something Great That Is Love (XII): The Vocation to Marriage

“The beauty of the vocation to form a Christian family brings with it a call to holiness that is not second-class, but first-class.”

VOCATION

Thou dwellest in the holy place, the praise of Israel

Ps

May you have a good journey

Tob

God who dwells in heaven will prosper your way, and may his angel attend you

Tob

When life truly begins

Tob

My son, when I die, bury me, and do not neglect your mother. Honor her all the days of your life; do what is pleasing to her, and do not grieve her … Remember the Lord our God all your days, my son, and refuse to sin or to transgress his commandments … Do not turn your face away from any poor man, and the face of God will not be turned away from you. If you have many possessions, make your gift from them in proportion; if few, do not be afraid to give according to the little you have … Bless the Lord God on every occasion; ask him that your ways may be made straight and that all your paths and plans may prosper

Tob

The Lord of heaven bring you back safely, dear brother, and grant me to see your children by my daughter Sarah, that I may rejoice before the Lord. See, I am entrusting my daughter to you; do nothing to grieve her

Tob

self

I have come that they may have life, and have it more abundantly

Jn

Is

The deepest meaning of life is to give life

The scope of a “yes”

Gen

Not everyone can accept this teaching, but only those to whom it is given

Mt

Rom

A heart that doesn’t want to suffer

Tob

far country

Lk

Tob

But I did not believe her, and told her to return it to the owners; and I blushed for her. Then she replied to me, “Where are your charities and your righteous deeds? You seem to know everything!”

Tob

Tob

The lad has perished; his long delay proves it … Am I not distressed, my child, that I let you go, you who are the light of my eyes?

Be still and stop worrying; he is well.

Be still and stop deceiving me; my child has perished.

And she went out every day to the road by which they had left; she ate nothing in the daytime, and throughout the nights she never stopped mourning for her son Tobias

Tob

Tob

Thy word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path

Ps

Blessed art thou, O God of our fathers, and blessed be thy holy and glorious name for ever

Grant that I may find mercy and may grow old together with her

Tob

to respond to love

Carlos Ayxelà

The Way

Christ is Passing By

The Way

Apuntes íntimos

The Founder of Opus Dei

While He Spoke to Us on the Way

Ibid

Beata Maria intercedente, bene ambules: et Dominus sit in itinere tuo, et Angelus eius comitetur tecum

Pastoral Letter

Vida escrita

Christ is Passing By

El último encuentro,

Pastoral Letter

Christ is Passing By

The Way

The Four Loves

Christ is Passing By

Ibid

Ibid

Ibid

Song