Second case of 'South Africa' COVID-19 strain found in Qld. The second case of a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Queensland. The new case of the mutant strain from South … More

Second case of 'South Africa' COVID-19 strain found in Qld.



The second case of a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Queensland.



The new case of the mutant strain from South Africa has been detected in a recently returned overseas traveller.



The Bundaberg man is aged in his fifties and is currently in hospital.