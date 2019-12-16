Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
Clicks
66
Vatican Is Advertising A Netflix show, when the same Netflix promotes blasphemy
Tesa
1
1
47 minutes ago
Advertising for "Two Popes" on a Vatican-owned building.
Trungjosephvu14052001
likes this.
5 minutes ago
Tesa
41 minutes ago
Even advertising the "Jesus gay" film would be "understandable" in Francis' Church.
