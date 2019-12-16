 Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
Vatican Is Advertising A Netflix show, when the same Netflix promotes blasphemy

Advertising for "Two Popes" on a Vatican-owned building.
Even advertising the "Jesus gay" film would be "understandable" in Francis' Church.
