God sends miracles to those who ask, even in Hell on Earth

He must pass this test.

Or we will take him away from you.

or we will take him away from you

or we will take him away from you

if we don’t see what we want, we will take him away from you

I will always remember last Christmas as small and quiet, huddled with my wife and our firstborn son. He had come shortly before Advent. Our little family had also just climbed up out of Hell on Earth.We had chosen our obstetricians for their renowned Catholic piety. We were deceived: throughout the labor, they abused us — my wife, my son, even myself — in unspeakable ways, physically and psychologically. When they had finished, and our baby was born healthy but smaller than they wanted, they left us imprisoned in their pet hospital. We languished there for many days, and nurses and pediatricians manifested one by one before us, constantly, making demands.That was their message, and they would stab our baby’s foot to scrutinize his blood.Over and over we heard it,, and they stabbed his feet again, and he screamed, and my wife cried, and I wrung my hands and made phone calls, and we clutched our son and tried to hold him close and feed him when they weren’t watching, because they had forbidden my wife to feed him.I had mentioned that this story is about miracles, and it is, because we experienced so many.When the nurses stabbed my son in the foot again and demanded a number —— I begged St. Veronica for help. She answered: just then the number came up, and they left us alone.When the doctors opened up my son’s diaper —— I begged St. Alexius for help. He answered: just then they saw, and they left us alone for a time.