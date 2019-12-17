Injustice: Francis Abolishes Pontifical Secret For Sexual Abuse

Francis published on December 17 two documents concerning sexual abuse cases.
He removed the Pontifical Secret meaning the confidentiality rules regarding Vatican’s legal proceedings in cases of sexual abuse or misconduct.
This move was demanded by the anti-Church media. It contradicts justice and will violate the presumption of innocence for falsely accused people, leading to their public executions by the media.
Secondly, Francis raised the threshold of the age when obscene representations of young people are considered "child pornography" from 14 to 18.
On a side note, Whistleblower Archbishop Viganò was accused by Francis' partisans of breaking the Pontifical Secret in the case of Cardinal McCarrick.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsXyohraxxdy
Clicks247
- Report
Social networks
This refers to diplomatic protocol, since the Apostolic Nuncios are bound by the pontifical secret for all communications to the Apostolic See.
Could this be used to break seal of confession by nations?