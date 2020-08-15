Corpse of Franciscan Friar Examined

The corpse of Blessed Anthony of Fano (+1435), a Franciscan friar, was examined at Engles Profili hospital in Fabriano, Italy.A CT scan showed that Anthony died at an age of 45 to 50 which, at the time, was considered an old age.The body is skeletonised, except for the pelvis and lower limbs which are mummified. All organs have disappeared. The bones are in an excellent state and show no signs of traumas or pathologies.Antonio’s tomb was opened during works near the Franciscan monastery in Fano. It was already examined in the 1950s when Anthony received a new habit.