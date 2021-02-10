Vaccine Pushers: Two Bishops in Sackcloth and Ashes

Orihuela-Alicante Bishop Jesús Murgui, 74, and Cartagena Bishop José Manuel Lorca Planes, 72, have renounced the second Covid-19 vaccine dose because they received the first dose based on a preferential treatment (Heraldo.es, February 10).Murgui renounced for the "spiritual good of all the faithful." Lorca admitted that he had been vaccinated in a diocesan centre under the label “staff.”The Regional Ministry of Health will open an investigation into the vaccination of the two bishops.Mallorca Bishop Sebastià Taltavull has received the second dose although he was likely not entitle to receive the first. He resolved the problem by asking for "forgiveness" for any discomfort this may have caused.