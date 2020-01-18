Why Sexual Morality May be Far More Important than You Ever Thought

The Proposal by Sir Alma Tadema, 1892

Unwin’s cultural categories

zoistic:

monistic:

deistic:

rationalistic:

Unwin’s degrees of sexual restraint

Complete sexual freedom

Irregular or occasional restraint

Strict Chastity

Modified monogamy:

Modified polygamy:

Absolute monogamy:

Absolute polygamy:

So what did he find?

Hesperus, the evening star, sacred to lovers by Joseph Noel Paton, 1857

Effect of sexual constraints:

Single most influential factor:

Highest flourishing of culture:

Effect of abandoning prenuptial chastity:

Total sexual freedom:

Time lag:

Note:

How does this compare with our culture today?

We now have an opportunity to test his conclusions by observing if our own culture is following the predicted pattern.

Unwin’s predictions for our culture

The history of these societies consists of a series of monotonous repetitions; and it is difficult to decide which aspect of the story is the more significant: the lamentable lack of original thought which in each case the reformers displayed, or the amazing alacrity with which, after a period of intense compulsory continence (sexual restraint), the human organism seizes the earliest opportunity to satisfy its innate desires in a direct or perverted manner. Sometimes a man has been heard to declare that he wishes both to enjoy the advantages of high culture and to abolish compulsory continence. The inherent nature of the human organism, however, seems to be such that these desires are incompatible, even contradictory. The reformer may be likened to the foolish boy who desires both to keep his cake and to consume it. Any human society is free to choose either to display great energy or to enjoy sexual freedom; the evidence is that it cannot do both for more than one generation.

Unwin found that when strict prenuptial chastity was abandoned, absolute monogamy, deism, and rational thinking disappeared within three generations.

As predicted, absolute monogamy has already been replaced with modified monogamy

Deism is already rapidly declining, exactly as predicted.

The swiftness with which rational thinking declined after the 1970’s is astounding.

a propos

If I were asked to define a sophist, I should describe him as a man whose conclusion does not follow from his premise. Sophistry is appreciated only by those among whom human entropy is disappearing; they mistake it for sound reasoning. It flourishes among those people who have extended their sexual opportunity after a period of intense compulsory continence. [11]

Summary of where our culture is going, given Unwin’s findings

Unwin’s three main predictions — the abandonment of rationalism, deism, and absolute monogamy — are all well underway, which makes the ultimate prediction appear to be credible … the collapse of Western civilization in the third generation

Will our culture be the exception?

Why is there such a “monotonous” perfect inverse correlation?

Eberstadt shows and documents from various studies that this decimation of the family was a direct consequence of the sexual revolution at the end of the 20th century.

Back to the philosophical thought

Note:

