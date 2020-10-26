The Most Anti-Catholic Presidential Ticket in U.S. History The webpage AntiCatholicTicket.com is dedicated to exposing the Biden/Harris campaign as quote “the most anti-Catholic presidential ticket … More

The webpage AntiCatholicTicket.com is dedicated to exposing the Biden/Harris campaign as quote “the most anti-Catholic presidential ticket in U.S. history.” They are wrong on non-negotiable issues for Catholics. The website mentions abortion, marriage, religious liberty, gender ideology, law and order, and socialism.



Eight Names



AntiCatholicTicket.com quotes the following American bishops who have criticised Biden and Harris. They are: Cardinal Burke, Spokane Bishop Thomas Daly, Louisville Bishop Joseph Kurtz, Kansas City Archbishop Joseph Naumann, Springfield Bishop Thomas Paprocki, South Bend Bishop Kevin Rhoades, Tyler Bishop Joseph Strickland, and Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin. These are eight names. However, in the United States, there are about 450 active or retired bishops. Most of the U.S. Bishops keep quiet about this crucial vote.



Biden Allegedly “Winning” Catholic Vote



Biden is winning the – quotation markes - Catholic vote by 12 points, EWTN-RealClear Opinion poll found. President Trump won 52 percent of Catholic voters in 2016. The EWTN News-RealClear Opinion poll was conducted Oct. 4-11 among 1,490 likely Catholic voters contacted online in English and Spanish. However, the same poll found that a 46 percent plurality of likely Catholic voters support the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative Catholic, while only 28 percent are opposed. This indicates that the poll about the Catholic vote cannot be correct.



What Priests Have to Say



AntiCatholicTicket.com quotes statements from priests. One of them is Father James Altman, the Pastor of St. James the Lesse in La Cross, Wisconsin. He said, “You cannot be a Catholic and a Democrat. Period.” Another quote is from Father John Boye, the Pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Cottage Grove, Oregon. He said, “It is particularly scandalous today that the most prominent Catholic politicians are the most anti-life. Such Catholics are truly wolves in sheep’s clothing.” A third priest is Father Kevin Cusick, Pastor of Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Benedict, Maryland, who said, “Joe Biden is not a practicing Catholic. And practicing Catholics cannot vote for Biden in good conscience.”