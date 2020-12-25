Dozens of buildings destroyed and three injured in Nashville blast. At least three people have been injured and dozens of buildings destroyed after a vehicle exploded on a downtown street in Nashvill… More

At least three people have been injured and dozens of buildings destroyed after a vehicle exploded on a downtown street in Nashville, Tennessee.



Authorities found the suspicious RV when responding to reports of shots fired around 6:30 Christmas morning local time and the bomb squad deployed to evacuate surrounding buildings before the car exploded.



The three people who were injured are being treated in hospital but are not in a critical condition.



Local and federal authorities are investigating the incident which they believe was deliberate.