Clicks16
Relaxing Music Mix | BEAUTIFUL PIANO
Auto-Replay: simcast.com/…com&s=bone&sw=18&tr=7944262889 Learn how to make trailer music for Hollywood trailers: evenant.teachable.com/…spiring-trailer-music-composer ▂ Epic Music World Webs…More
Auto-Replay: simcast.com/…com&s=bone&sw=18&tr=7944262889 Learn how to make trailer music for Hollywood trailers: evenant.teachable.com/…spiring-trailer-music-composer ▂ Epic Music World Websites: ▸ Keep Me Alive (Donation): paypal.com/…hosted_button_id=5UP8FDEEZWXH6 ▸ Epic Music World I: youtube.com/…annel/UC6kywSM1mO2C7H0oLfXzlXQ ▸ Facebook: facebook.com/…picMusicWorld2/?_fb_noscript=1 ▸ Website: bloomberg.com/…-costly-escape-from-debt-drama ▸ Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/epicmusicworld ▸ Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/ ▂ Artist Websites: Florian Bur ▸ Facebook: facebook.com/FlorianBurComposer ▸ Official: florianbur.co ▸ Webstore: florianbur.co/store ▸ Bandcamp: florianbur.bandcamp.com/music ▸ YouTube: youtube.com/…annel/UCs7ISD7Ptpwmoc0WCQ0BUQw ▸ Twitter: twitter.com/florianburmusic ▂ Video Details: All Music by Florian Bur Tracklist: 00:00 My World 04:20 No Name 07:31 Freedom 09:42 White Angel 14:32 The Way 16:45 Tears 20:01 Life Goes On 22:40 Dreamer 24:54 Butterfly Kiss 27:26 Lifelong 30:46 Broken 33:55 Aurora 37:26 Horizon 40:28 Heaven-Snowflakes 43:30 Lovely 48:18 Vivere 51:12 Painless 52:50 Sunset 56:14 Summer Night 58:00 Stars 59:28 Thank You 01:02:44 I Say Goodbye Animation by Realtime Motion Studios: realtime-motion-studios.r4u.nl ▂ Image Artist: AquaSixio ▸ Image: deviantart.com/…sixio/art/Dandelions-446602946 ▸ Image Artist: deviantart.com/aquasixio ▸ Official: ww1.sixinside.com ▸ Facebook: facebook.com/Aquasixio/ ▸ Tumblr: cyrilrolando.tumblr.com ▸ Twitter: twitter.com/rolandocyril ▂ Note for the new Artists: ** If you would like to submit your track for promotion, ** If you have important other questions, ** If you want to adding any kind of information which belongs to the video (audio or visual) ** If you have any problem with audio or visual stuff in my videos then please come to my site: facebook.com/…picMusicWorld2/?_fb_noscript=1 Note: Please note that submitting tracks does not guarantee upload. ➝ To keep the quality of my channel i won't upload every single soundtrack, please compare your music to the other uploads, to get an idea what the standards for uploads are. ➝ If you don’t get a response back, then your track was not chosen. ▂ Copyright Info © Be aware all music and pictures belongs to the original artists. This video was given a special license directly from the artists. I am in no position to give anyone permission to use this .➝ Please ask the artists and NOT me for permission !!!