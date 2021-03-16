 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Pro Terra Sancta
Ten years of wars in Syria through the eyes of Ayad Today marks a very sad anniversary, the anniversary of the terrible conflict that has torn Syria apart since March 15, 2011. Discover more: bit.…More
Ten years of wars in Syria through the eyes of Ayad

Today marks a very sad anniversary, the anniversary of the terrible conflict that has torn Syria apart since March 15, 2011. Discover more: bit.ly/3cyOAOT
