World Over - 2021-03-25 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo



CARDINAL RAYMOND L. BURKE, canon lawyer & former head of the Apostolic Signatura (the Vatican's high court) discusses the ongoing controversy over the Vatican's rejection of the possibility of blessing same sex unions. ROMA DOWNEY & MARK BURNETT, Hollywood movie producers talk about their new film, Resurrection. BRIAN HARRISON, former Chief of Staff for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, discusses the state of the migration crisis at the US southern border.