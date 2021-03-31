HOLY WEDNESDAY + + +« It is the Sovereign Lord who helps me.Who will condemn me? »(Isaiah 50, 9)When someone says bad things about a child in front of his mother,even if he was wrong, she is still there defending himbecause she loves him unconditionally and mainlybecause of the maternal fiber that connects her to her child.Imagine what Jesus can say to our Heavenly Fatherto defend us, He who loves us so perfectlyand Who we are so intimately linked to !!!(L.C.)