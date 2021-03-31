HOLY WEDNESDAY + + +
« It is the Sovereign Lord who helps me.
Who will condemn me? »
(Isaiah 50, 9)
When someone says bad things about a child in front of his mother,
even if he was wrong, she is still there defending him
because she loves him unconditionally and mainly
because of the maternal fiber that connects her to her child.
Imagine what Jesus can say to our Heavenly Father
to defend us, He who loves us so perfectly
and Who we are so intimately linked to !!!
(L.C.)
Clicks5
- Report
Social networks