USCCB Committee on Migration Responds to Increase in Refugee Cap Limit: ‘Stepping Stone’

White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, discussed the Biden administration's new refugee cap numbers, after receiving harsh criticism. Psaki, says, "He wanted to eliminate any lingering doubt from any refugee across the world that the United States wasn't a country that would welcome refugees in to apply." For fiscal year 2022, the aim is even higher: 125,000 refugees from places like Somalia, Syria and Yemen. The US Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Migration released a statement Tuesday responding to the Biden administration's increase in the refugee cap limit for the current fiscal year ending in September, from 15,000 to 62,500. The committee wrote in part: "We view this number as a stepping stone toward the administration's stated goal of 125,000 admissions, a figure more consistent with our values and capabilities as a nation." White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.