Student fights for her faith after Christian club is blocked by New York high school

She should have suggested a Judeo -Christian themed club and then she could scream "anti-Semitism" until the school caved in. People have to turn the left's weapons back on themselves. This is why FOX has a menorah prominently in the background "Christmas" decorations. Still... it's nice to see a pro-religious (not even pro Christian) legal group stepped up.



Those school administrators and their… More

She should have suggested a Judeo -Christian themed club and then she could scream "anti-Semitism" until the school caved in. People have to turn the left's weapons back on themselves. This is why FOX has a menorah prominently in the background "Christmas" decorations. Still... it's nice to see a pro-religious (not even pro Christian) legal group stepped up.



Those school administrators and their BS excuses... "the club isn't generic and inclusive enough". Gee... what about the LGBT club? Most of the school (and American) population is overwhelmingly hetero. Why a club for just (at best) 10% of the student population?



Without checking the school's roster, I'm certain there are a number of "cutlural" clubs that are entirely "exclusive" both on race or language or both.