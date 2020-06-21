Marion Maréchal Le Pen's controversial video about Black Lives Matter, English subtitles

notes with timestamps: 0:01 Marion Maréchal (sometimes referred to as "Marion Maréchal-Le Pen" or "Marion Le Pen") is the grand-daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen and the niece of Rassemblement National … More

notes with timestamps: 0:01 Marion Maréchal (sometimes referred to as "Marion Maréchal-Le Pen" or "Marion Le Pen") is the grand-daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen and the niece of Rassemblement National leader Marine Le Pen. From 2012 to 2017 she was a member of the French parliament (for Rassemblement National, then known as the Front National). She was 22 years old when she was elected, the youngest member of the French parliament in modern history. I have translated two of her speeches from that time: her famous exchange with then Prime Minister Manuel Valls www.youtube.com/watch in which she indirectly called him a "cretin" and her speech on the hypocrisy of modern feminism www.youtube.com/watch Both of these speeches went viral in France. Since 2017 she has largely been doing her own thing and is no longer involved with Rassemblement National. She is a controversial figure, even more controversial than her aunt, and is seen by the media as a right-wing firebrand.Marine has publicly criticised Marion's video, saying Marion is "falling into the trap of the racists and the indigénistes" (see below for explanation of who the indigénistes are). Marine is taking a softer tone, talking about the French constitution, republican values and ending all forms of "communatarianism" (parallel societies). Marion's video went viral in France and has 2.8 million views on Facebook (where it was originally uploaded). 0:16 Adama Traoré was a black man (of Malian ancestry) who died in police custody in 2016. There is controversy over whether he died due to heart failure (as the official autopsy stated) or due to suffocation (as an independent autopsy stated). The officers involved were exonerated (most recently in a report released on May 29th 2020). His case has attracted a lot of attention in France, and the "Justice pour Adama" group claim that there was a cover-up. 0:35 put my knee on the ground: I know this sounds a bit clumsy but I wanted to be very careful how I translated this. Maréchal uses quite a neutral term here. She doesn't say something like "bend the knee" (which suggests submitting before a king etc.) or a phrase like "take a knee" which in English is unique to the BLM movement. She literally says "put a knee on the ground" which is a normal, neutral term in French. 0:38 Minister of the Interior: Christophe Castaner, a member of Macron's party LREM, who said he would be prepared to take a knee. 0:49 indigénistes: members of the political party "Parti des Indigènes de la République" (Party of the Indigenous of the Republic / P.I.R.). Members are mostly black or Arab Muslims (mostly Arabs). They see themselves as discriminated against in France, like the indigenous peoples were in Africa in the colonial era (hence the name). They talk a lot about colonialism, racism and Palestine, and have been described as "Islamic left-wing" and identitarian. 1:19 Palace of Justice: the building in Paris that houses one of France's supreme courts. Due to character limits I will post the rest of the notes in the comment section. All translation and subtitling is my own original work. Music used at end: Nat Keefe with The Bow Ties - "Dude, where's my horse" Source video: www.facebook.com/…/2469661873325190 Date of source video: 10th June 2020