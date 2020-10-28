Home
One-Minute Jesuit: Imperfect Reps
Bestof:Loyola Press
yesterday
We get better one imperfect rep at a time. Watch Fr. Michael Rossmann, SJ, discuss going down the path of imperfection so we can come out better on the other side.
