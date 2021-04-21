Founder of Planned Parenthood Had Ties to White Supremacy and Eugenics | EWTN News Nightly The Head of Planned Parenthood says the organization must confront the background of Founder Margaret … More





The Head of Planned Parenthood says the organization must confront the background of Founder Margaret Sanger, and her ties to white supremacy and eugenics. In an opinion piece in the New York Times over the weekend, Alexis McGill Johnson said Sanger will remain influential in the organization. But she adds, "As we tell the history of Planned Parenthood's founding... we must fully take responsibility for the harm that Sanger caused to generations of people with disabilities, and Black, Latino, Asian-American and Indigenous people." Executive Director of the Human Coalition Action, Reverend Dean Nelson, joins to give us his opinion of the article, as it is quite an admission for the Head of Planned Parenthood to make, especially in the New York Times. Rev. Nelson explains what role the pro-life movement has played in making the history of Margaret Sanger known. The executive director of the Human Coalition Action tells us more about Margaret Sanger. He shares what is next for pro-lifers in raising awareness of Planned Parenthood. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly