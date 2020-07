Steven W Mosher on Twitter, July 8: "This poor woman was 7 1/2 months pregnant when #CCPChina officials declared her pregnancy "illegal." She was forcibly aborted by cesarean section. I am an …

Steven W Mosher on Twitter, July 8: "This poor woman was 7 1/2 months pregnant when #CCPChina officials declared her pregnancy "illegal." She was forcibly aborted by cesarean section. I am an eyewitness to China's crimes against humanity."