Canadian nun protests lockdowns, cites spiritual, mental, and physical harm: ‘If we don’t have God in the Eucharist, in the Sacraments, what are we here for?’ asked Sr. Maria Francis.
It is SHAME on cardinal COLLINS whom God called to be a pastor, NOT just a leader of catholic community in Toronto.
I strongly recommend to him Jesus Christ words J10, 1-2. However it is possible, he doesn't read Holy Bible.
Probably he reads freemason Albert PIKE's "Morals and dogma"......
