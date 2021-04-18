EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-04-15 | FULL EPISODE The Supreme Court will consider whether Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron can defend the state’s pro-life law – we’re joined by Daniel Cameron … More





The Supreme Court will consider whether Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron can defend the state's pro-life law – we're joined by Daniel Cameron to hear more on the case and his pro-life views, followed by analysis from Susan B. Anthony List's Mallory Quigley. A mother in the United Kingdom is in disbelief after the U.K's High Court ruled life support for her 5-year-old daughter can be removed – Wesley J. Smith of the Discovery Institute speaks to us about the Pippa Knight case in the U.K. A co-host of ABC's "The View" makes an odd argument for abortion during a debate on COVID-19 passports – Catherine Hadro 'Speaks Out'. And a Catholic couple with 14 kids has no debt – Rob and Sam Fatzinger have a new book with their tips on how to say yes to life, and no to debt.