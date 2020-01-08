Elderly Priest: “My Flamenco Dancing Helps Enjoying Mass”

Father José Palmas recently danced flamenco at Nuestra Señora de los Angeles Church, Malaga, Spain (video below). He was dressed in full liturgical attire.
A female choir in the front row sang and tapped bells. Palmas danced and clapped almost like a woman while lifting his alb to have more room for his movements.
Later he told local media that his grandfather was a gypsy, and that dancing had always been very natural in his family, “Dancing gives a joyous image of the gospels, Mass and culture.”
Palmas believes that dancing is “a nice way of attracting people to the church and that it helps them enjoy Mass” [beer would be another option].
#newsJtfbmojdmn
Clicks218
- Report
Social networks
ah Novus Ordo...... it's all about me