Clicks218
en.news
1

Elderly Priest: “My Flamenco Dancing Helps Enjoying Mass”

Father José Palmas recently danced flamenco at Nuestra Señora de los Angeles Church, Malaga, Spain (video below). He was dressed in full liturgical attire.

A female choir in the front row sang and tapped bells. Palmas danced and clapped almost like a woman while lifting his alb to have more room for his movements.

Later he told local media that his grandfather was a gypsy, and that dancing had always been very natural in his family, “Dancing gives a joyous image of the gospels, Mass and culture.”

Palmas believes that dancing is “a nice way of attracting people to the church and that it helps them enjoy Mass” [beer would be another option].

#newsJtfbmojdmn

  • Report

  • Social networks

laurelmarycecilia
ah Novus Ordo...... it's all about me
  • Report
Eva likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up