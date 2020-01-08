Elderly Priest: “My Flamenco Dancing Helps Enjoying Mass”

Father José Palmas recently danced flamenco at Nuestra Señora de los Angeles Church, Malaga, Spain (video below). He was dressed in full liturgical attire.A female choir in the front row sang and tapped bells. Palmas danced and clapped almost like a woman while lifting his alb to have more room for his movements.Later he told local media that his grandfather was a gypsy, and that dancing had always been very natural in his family, “Dancing gives a joyous image of the gospels, Mass and culture.”Palmas believes that dancing is “a nice way of attracting people to the church and that it helps them enjoy Mass” [beer would be another option].