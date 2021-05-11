Denial Confirms It: Archbishop Wants to Politicise Communion

Anti-Catholic Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester confessed on May 6 according to SantaFeNewMexican.com that he has "never denied communion" to anybody.
Wester added that he would do so only if a notorious sinner clearly sought to use communion to manipulate public opinion, since he - Wester - wouldn’t want "to politicise Communion."
However, pro-abortion politicians like Biden and Pelosi deliberately take Communion to present themselves as "good Catholics" to their constituencies. Bishops who allow this are part of such political machinations.
Picture: John Wester, #newsXsbmfkeaqe
