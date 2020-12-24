Christmas Eve Antiphon Venite This antiphon from Christmas Eve at Sext, the noon hour of the Divine Office, is based on 4 Ezra 16:52. "Tomorrow shall the iniquity of the earth be blotted out; and … More

This antiphon from Christmas Eve at Sext, the noon hour of the Divine Office, is based on 4 Ezra 16:52. "Tomorrow shall the iniquity of the earth be blotted out; and the Saviour of the world shall reign over us." "Crástina díe delébitur iníquitas térrae: et regnábit super nos Salvátor múndi."