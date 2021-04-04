Good Friday Meditation: Mary is Co-Redemptrix The first papal usage of the term occurs in an allocution by Pope Pius XI (1922-1939) to pilgrims from Vicenza on 30 November 1933: From the nature of … More





The first papal usage of the term occurs in an allocution by Pope Pius XI (1922-1939) to pilgrims from Vicenza on 30 November 1933: From the nature of His work the Redeemer ought to have associated His Mother with His work. For this reason We invoke her under the title of Coredemptrix. She gave us the Savior, she accompanied Him in the work of Redemption as far as the Cross itself, sharing with Him the sorrows of the agony and of the death in which Jesus consummated the Redemption of mankind. On March 23, 1934, the Lenten commemoration of Our Lady of Sorrows, Pius XI received two groups of Spanish pilgrims, one of which was composed of members of Marian Congregations of Catalonia. L'Osservatore Romano did not publish the text of the Pope's address, but rather reported his principal remarks to these groups. Noting with pleasure the Marian banners carried by these pilgrims, he commented that they had come to Rome to celebrate with the Vicar of Christ not only the nineteenth centenary of the divine Redemption, but also the nineteenth centenary of Mary, the centenary of her Coredemption, of her universal maternity. He continued, addressing himself especially to the young people, saying that they must: follow the way of thinking and the desire of Mary most holy, who is our Mother and our Coredemptrix: they, too, must make a great effort to be coredeemers and apostles, according to the spirit of Catholic Action, which is precisely the cooperation of the laity in the hierarchical apostolate of the Church. Finally Pope Pius XI referred to Our Lady as Coredemptrix on 28 April 1935 in a Radio Message for the closing of the Holy Year at Lourdes: Mother most faithful and most merciful, who as Coredemptrix and partaker of thy dear Son's sorrows didst assist Him as He offered the sacrifice of our Redemption on the altar of the Cross ... preserve in us and increase each day, we beseech thee, the precious fruits of our Redemption and thy compassion.



For more please go to



use promo code SENSUSFIDELIUM for 20% off



type SF15 at Checkout for 15% off



Mediatrix Press affiliate link -



Glory & Shine products here



***Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible***



PLEASE HELP OUR CHANNEL GROW



1. Become a Channel Patron:



2. Visit the website



3. BitChute ---



4. Paypal, Bitcoin, Anedot, Stripe, Square & PO Box donations -



5. YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" =

Please "Like" our videos so that Youtube shares it to others by clicking the "Like" thumbs-up under the video =



6. Please share this video , and help others find Christ inside the Catholic Church! Please share this video on Facebook and Twitter using the share button.



7. Follow on Social Media:

Facebook:

Sensus Fidelium Twitter: https://

YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = Good Friday Meditation: Mary is Co-RedemptrixThe first papal usage of the term occurs in an allocution by Pope Pius XI (1922-1939) to pilgrims from Vicenza on 30 November 1933: From the nature of His work the Redeemer ought to have associated His Mother with His work. For this reason We invoke her under the title of Coredemptrix. She gave us the Savior, she accompanied Him in the work of Redemption as far as the Cross itself, sharing with Him the sorrows of the agony and of the death in which Jesus consummated the Redemption of mankind. On March 23, 1934, the Lenten commemoration of Our Lady of Sorrows, Pius XI received two groups of Spanish pilgrims, one of which was composed of members of Marian Congregations of Catalonia. L'Osservatore Romano did not publish the text of the Pope's address, but rather reported his principal remarks to these groups. Noting with pleasure the Marian banners carried by these pilgrims, he commented that they had come to Rome to celebrate with the Vicar of Christ not only the nineteenth centenary of the divine Redemption, but also the nineteenth centenary of Mary, the centenary of her Coredemption, of her universal maternity. He continued, addressing himself especially to the young people, saying that they must: follow the way of thinking and the desire of Mary most holy, who is our Mother and our Coredemptrix: they, too, must make a great effort to be coredeemers and apostles, according to the spirit of Catholic Action, which is precisely the cooperation of the laity in the hierarchical apostolate of the Church. Finally Pope Pius XI referred to Our Lady as Coredemptrix on 28 April 1935 in a Radio Message for the closing of the Holy Year at Lourdes: Mother most faithful and most merciful, who as Coredemptrix and partaker of thy dear Son's sorrows didst assist Him as He offered the sacrifice of our Redemption on the altar of the Cross ... preserve in us and increase each day, we beseech thee, the precious fruits of our Redemption and thy compassion.For more please go to reginaprophetarum.org & please say 3 Hail Marys for the priest catholicartcompany.com use promo code SENSUSFIDELIUM for 20% off tanbooks.com type SF15 at Checkout for 15% offMediatrix Press affiliate link - mediatrixpress.com Glory & Shine products here gloryandshine.com ***Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible***PLEASE HELP OUR CHANNEL GROW1. Become a Channel Patron: patreon.com/SensusFidelium 2. Visit the website sensusfidelium.us for Gueranger, Saint of the Day, Apologetics, Meditation by the Saints, Scripture Study and more.3. BitChute --- bitchute.com/channel/2DfNS9O91Ms0/ 4. Paypal, Bitcoin, Anedot, Stripe, Square & PO Box donations - sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ 5. YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" =Please "Like" our videos so that Youtube shares it to others by clicking the "Like" thumbs-up under the video =6. Please share this video, and help others find Christ inside the Catholic Church! Please share this video on Facebook and Twitter using the share button.7. Follow on Social Media:Facebook: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/SensusFideliu Sensus Fidelium Twitter: https:// twitter.com/sensus_fidelium YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" =