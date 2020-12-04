A priest in Hebei province who requests to remain anonymous told ucanews.com that authorities have asked clergy in some parts of the province to post signs prohibiting minors from entering religious … More

A priest in Hebei province who requests to remain anonymous told ucanews.com that authorities have asked clergy in some parts of the province to post signs prohibiting minors from entering religious sites. prayers and other church facilities. "They also threatened the churches that they wouldn't function if they refused to post such boards."