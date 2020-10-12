Francis Repeats Ring Kissing Fiasco With Cardinal Pell (Video)

Francis pulled away his hand from Cardinal George Pell who tried to kiss his ring, a video of their October 12 meeting shows (below).
Francis said while shaking Pell’s hand, “It is a pleasure to meet you again.” When both were seated, he added: “Thank you for your testimony.”
Already in March 2019, Francis produced a ring-kiss fiasco in Loreto when he allowed only priests and nuns to kiss his ring while he withdrew his hands from simple lay people.
Later, Francis used the excuse that he doesn’t like the ring-kissing for "hygienic reasons" when the line of people greeting him is "too long." Who doesn't like the kissing of the ring should refrain from accepting an appointment as bishop.
