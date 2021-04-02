Bach - St Matthew Passion BWV 244 - Van Veldhoven | Netherlands Bach Society. The St Matthew Passion performed by the Netherlands Bach Society for All of Bach. Whether or not they are an enthusiast … More





The St Matthew Passion performed by the Netherlands Bach Society for All of Bach. Whether or not they are an enthusiast of classical music, practically everyone in the Netherlands knows the St Matthew Passion. Since 1870 the Netherlands has had a rich tradition of annual St Matthew Passion performances. The Netherlands Bach Society was formed in 1921, in reaction to the popular performances by Willem Mengelberg and the Concertgebouw Orchestra. The founders believed that the St Matthew should be performed where it belonged – in a church. The annual performance by the Bach Society in Naarden grew to become 'the' Dutch St Matthew Passion.



Recorded for the project All of Bach on April 16th and 19th 2014 at the Grote Kerk, Naarden.



All of Bach is a project of the Netherlands Bach Society / Nederlandse Bachvereniging, offering high-quality film recordings of the works by Johann Sebastian Bach, performed by the Netherlands Bach Society and her guest musicians.



Netherlands Bach Society

Kampen Boys Choir

Jos van Veldhoven, conductor



Soloists Coro 1

Benjamin Hulett, evangelist

Griet De Geyter (First Maid, Pilate’s Wife), soprano

Tim Mead, alto

Robert Murray, tenor

Andreas Wolf (Jesus), bass



Soloists Coro 2

Lore Binon, soprano

Alex Potter (First Witness), alto

Charles Daniels (Second Witness), tenor

