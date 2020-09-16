Clicks57
JamesMichaelYerian
1
  • Report

  • Social networks

Ultraviolet mentioned this post in Speaking of errors, @JamesMichaelYerian Plagiarizing me, deleting my comment and blocking me …
JamesMichaelYerian
  • Report
An apostolic blessing may be used by a bishop , by permission , 3 times a year. And by a priest for the dying anytime.

Neither context exists for B16 who doesn't proclaim himself a bishop but "pope emeritus", and is referred to as "Your Holiness".

Bergolio is the pope.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up