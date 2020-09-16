It's almost as if God is telling us something...
An apostolic blessing may be used by a bishop , by permission , 3 times a year. And by a priest for the dying anytime.
Neither context exists for B16 who doesn't proclaim himself a bishop but "pope emeritus", and is referred to as "Your Holiness".
Bergolio is the pope.
