A MESSAGE FROM POLAND On the day of Pentecost, I will pour out My graces on My faithful people. The gift of the Holy Spirit is a great gift because the Holy Spirit comes with the richness of his gifts.

Jesus: Ania, My daughter, your afflictions are necessary for your sacrifice to be sufficient. It is difficult for you to function again, but I will not let you suffer beyond your strength, and this time you will not have to go on sick leave. It will take days for you to feel better. However, you are not complaining about anything, you are just trying to support your body.You think to yourself that it would be good for me to give you an incurable disease and shorten your days here on earth. However, I will not give you this grace because I need you on the New Earth for a special service. Life is a gift from God and all souls that have been created have an appointed time of birth and death. It may seem to someone that they can extend their life through a healthy lifestyle, but it is not possible. And life can be shortened by a bad lifestyle, Satan's interference, and bad human decisions.I allow evil in order to bring out greater good, because I have the power to derive good from the greatest evil.The happiness of human life here on earth is living in God, living in accordance with His will and carrying it out in the service of God.What is knowing My will?Getting to know God's will, it is getting to know God's plans for human life, it's getting to know God's plans and the desires of God's Heart. When the soul is united with God, it intuits itself what is in His will and what is against it.How to know God's will?Everyone who wants and wants to know God's will with all his heart, will receive this grace. I myself speak to man through words from the Holy Scriptures, through inspirations from the Holy Spirit, also through other enlightened persons. I also speak to holy souls in the words of the Holy Scriptures, and I also give them words of knowledge.Every soul that deepens the relationship with Me knows and knows how important it is to live according to My will. And everything that is against My will gives pain and bitterness.- Yes, my Beloved Jesus, and what are souls without discernment to do? How are they to read your will?Jesus: Those souls who walk blindly should ask the Holy Spirit for discernment and the grace of knowing My will. Every soul that wants to live and follow My will will receive this gift. Holiness is living according to My will, and the desire to live like this precedes grace and makes my soul fulfill My will. However, it is important to discern the spirits here, as it is easy to get confused and get off track.On the day of Pentecost, I will pour out My graces on My faithful people. The gift of the Holy Spirit is a great gift because the Holy Spirit comes with the richness of his gifts. Ask Me, souls, for the gifts of the Holy Spirit and recite the Litany of the Holy Spirit, because the Holy Spirit brings great riches to the soul and, above all, gives it wisdom.God's wisdom, as a gift of the Holy Spirit, surpasses all gifts, because the soul that has it is unable to live in sin. Someone may say that the gift of healing is a great gift. However, a wise soul does not get sick, because it walks in the garment of grace and radiates the power of My love. The soul is beautiful, which lives in God and radiates My holiness.This does not mean that I am not giving her the Cross of disease, or any ailments. Look at My wounds, there is no love without suffering, therefore I give a lot of suffering to holy souls.What is joy in suffering?Joy in suffering is the grace received by the soul who freely agrees to suffer. He wants to suffer with Me and wants to share in My suffering. Suffering requires patience and an attitude of staying with God.Suffering requires that you live in sanctifying grace.Suffering requires you to bear your ailments and humiliation silently.Suffering is a gift of sharing with My suffering and I do not share this gift with every soul. Therefore, rejoice souls, because your sorrow and pain will change into joy when you accept your pain and suffering. Every soul that suffers with Me will also live in My Glory. This is how you conquer Heaven.The one who does not want to suffer loses My grace and He closes Heaven. Purgatory is no different from Hell except that it is not eternal. You are afraid of Hell, but you should also be afraid of Purgatory.The Holy Spirit wishes to instruct you to live in grace and to live in fullness of My gifts.Invoke the Paraclete, the Spirit of light, the Spirit of love, the Spirit who enlivens the life of your faith, the Spirit who gives strength in action, the Spirit of prudence and mature faith.Ask for the Spirit of wisdom and trust, also ask for extraordinary gifts, and I will give you everything so that you will grow, so that the riches of your soul will radiate to other souls.Yes, my children, the time is nigh and fast approaching. Get the robe of grace and the gifts of the Holy Spirit will be given to you.Ps. 291 Psalm. David's.Admit to the Lord, sons of God,grant the Lord glory and power!2 Give the Lord the glory of his name,in the holy courtyard, praise the Lord!3 The voice of the Lord is over the waters,God of majesty thundered:Lord of the immeasurable waters!4 The voice of the Lord is full of power!Lord's voice full of dignity!5 The voice of the Lord breaks the cedars,The Lord breaks the cedars of Lebanon,6 makes Lebanon jump like a calfand Sirion like a young buffalo.7 The voice of the Lord sends arrows of fire,8 the voice of the Lord shakes the desert,The Lord shakes the Kadesh desert.9 The voice of the Lord shall bend the oaks,strips the forests bare:and in his palace everything calls out: "Glory!"10 The Lord sat [on the throne] on the floodand the Lord is seated as King forever.11 May the Lord give strength to his people,may the Lord bless his people with peace.