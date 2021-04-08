UFO Demons & Fatima Secrets - Bro. Michael Dimond on Coast to Coast AM Bro. Michael Dimond on Coast to Coast AM - June 5 2011 Brother Michael Dimond discussed why UFOs are demonic entities, as well … More

UFO Demons & Fatima Secrets - Bro. Michael Dimond on Coast to Coast AMBro. Michael Dimond on Coast to Coast AM - June 5 2011Brother Michael Dimond discussed why UFOs are demonic entities, as well as the third secret of Fatima, the impostor Sister Lucia and the Great Apostasy.UFOs: Demonic Activity & Elaborate Hoaxes - Meant to Deceive MankindThe Vatican II Revolution (1962-1965)The Catholic Church is the one true Church founded by Jesus Christ upon St. Peter (Mt. 16:18-20; Jn. 21:15-17). This is proven by history, Scripture and tradition. But the post-Vatican II “Church” is actually a counterfeit “Catholic” sect with new teachings, new practices and a New Mass. It is not the Catholic Church. It has been led by manifestly heretical antipopes who have promoted a false religion that is contrary to the teaching of the Catholic Church. Vatican II was a council that took place from 1962-1965. It initiated a revolution against the Catholic faith and gave birth to this new counterfeit Vatican II Sect. This website vaticancatholic.com proves in detail that this post-Vatican II Sect is not Catholic, that its leaders are not Catholic, that its fruits and teachings are not Catholic and not holy, and that it was predicted in Sacred Scripture and in Catholic prophecy to arise in the last days as part of the Devil’s final assault on mankind. The arrival of this post-Vatican II counterfeit “Catholic” sect in Rome in the last days actually proves, rather than disproves, the authenticity of the traditional Catholic Faith, as this website shows.The facts available on vaticancatholic.com prove that the last five men who have claimed to be popes – Anti-Pope Francis, Benedict XVI, John Paul II, John Paul I, Paul VI and John XXIII, the men who brought in Vatican II – have been and are antipopes.The Catholic Church teaches that a heretic would cease to be pope, and that a heretic couldn’t be validly elected popeThe Catholic Encyclopedia, “Heresy,” 1914, Vol. 7, p. 261: “The pope himself, if notoriously guilty of heresy, would cease to be pope because he would cease to be a member of the Church.”