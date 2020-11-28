Cardinal: Covid-19 Restrictions Are “Severe Blow” – But Never Mind

Stockholm Cardinal Arborelius laments in his November 23 pastoral letter that Sweden’s Covid-19 restrictions limiting public gatherings to eight people are “a severe blow” which causes “great grief” and are “among the most painful I have experienced as a bishop.”However, Arborelius overcomes his misery at breakneck speed. A few sentences later he states that in many parts of the world people are "hit by greater suffering" and stresses that the restrictions are due to last “just four weeks.”