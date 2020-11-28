Cardinal: Covid-19 Restrictions Are “Severe Blow” – But Never Mind

Stockholm Cardinal Arborelius laments in his November 23 pastoral letter that Sweden’s Covid-19 restrictions limiting public gatherings to eight people are “a severe blow” which causes “great grief” and are “among the most painful I have experienced as a bishop.”
However, Arborelius overcomes his misery at breakneck speed. A few sentences later he states that in many parts of the world people are "hit by greater suffering" and stresses that the restrictions are due to last “just four weeks.”
Picture: Anders Arborelius, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsMkeaxaqubw
Clicks56
- Report
Social networks