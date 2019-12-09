 Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
Burke celebrated the Immaculate Conception in Madison

Lisi Sterndorfer
1
Tridentine Mass Society of Madison, "Presumably, when our ancestors built this church 130 years ago, they did not design it with any thought of the future need to maneuver the full train of a Cardinal's red silk cappa magna. Space was tight, but we managed to make it work."
Lisi Sterndorfer
Another pic
