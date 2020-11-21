Norbertine Sisters in Americas part 2 KNXT presents "Norbertine Sisters in Americas." This documentary highlights the Sisters of the Canonry of the Bethlehem Priory of St. Joseph in Tehachapi, Calif.… More

KNXT presents "Norbertine Sisters in Americas." This documentary highlights the Sisters of the Canonry of the Bethlehem Priory of St. Joseph in Tehachapi, Calif. They live at their 470-acre monastery in the Tehachapi Mountains following the Norbertine dedication to the liturgical life of choir, office and Mass. Currently there are 20 Sisters that live a cloistered life at their monastery led by the Prioress, Mother Mary Augustine, who has been the Superior of the community since their founding by St. Michael's Abbey, their mother abbey, back in 1997. The Sisters support their way of life by producing hand-made sacred and other items, such as priest vestments and other sewn goods, rosaries and greeting cards and Christmas wreaths. They are also exploring other means of support, including artisan cheese products, which they hope to sell in the future.