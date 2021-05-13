Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone Discusses His Controversial Pro-Life Letter | EWTN News Nightly The head of the Archdiocese of San Francisco wrote a letter saying pro-abortion politicians who are … More





The head of the Archdiocese of San Francisco wrote a letter saying pro-abortion politicians who are Catholic should not present themselves for Holy Communion. Representative Alex Mooney is one lawmaker who says he would like the discussion to continue in homilies during Mass. Although Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone never mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by name, she represents San Francisco, is Catholic and has voted for pro-abortion legislation. Archbishop Cordileone shares why he wrote the letter and what the response has been so far. The archbishop of San Francisco tells us whether he has heard personally from any lawmakers in California or Washington DC. Bishop Robert McElroy from the Diocese of San Diego has publicly disagreed with Archbishop Cordileone. He says, "Communion is being weaponized and deployed as a tool in political warfare." The archbishop responds to Bishop Robert's comments, and discusses what impact he believes this letter will have. Right now a number of people are leaving social media in part because of what they feel is censorship of conservative beliefs, Archbishop Cordileone lets us know why he felt it was important to create a twitter account and have his voice heard. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone Discusses His Controversial Pro-Life Letter | EWTN News NightlyThe head of the Archdiocese of San Francisco wrote a letter saying pro-abortion politicians who are Catholic should not present themselves for Holy Communion. Representative Alex Mooney is one lawmaker who says he would like the discussion to continue in homilies during Mass. Although Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone never mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by name, she represents San Francisco, is Catholic and has voted for pro-abortion legislation. Archbishop Cordileone shares why he wrote the letter and what the response has been so far. The archbishop of San Francisco tells us whether he has heard personally from any lawmakers in California or Washington DC. Bishop Robert McElroy from the Diocese of San Diego has publicly disagreed with Archbishop Cordileone. He says, "Communion is being weaponized and deployed as a tool in political warfare." The archbishop responds to Bishop Robert's comments, and discusses what impact he believes this letter will have. Right now a number of people are leaving social media in part because of what they feel is censorship of conservative beliefs, Archbishop Cordileone lets us know why he felt it was important to create a twitter account and have his voice heard. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly