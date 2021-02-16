A New Prime Minister in Italy is Appointed Over the Weekend | EWTN News Nightly Italy has appointed a new prime minister over the weekend. Former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed over the bell … More





Italy has appointed a new prime minister over the weekend. Former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed over the bell of power to the new Prime Minister Mario Draghi in a traditional ceremony on Saturday. In July of last year, Pope Francis appointed him a member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to tell us more about who Mario Draghi is. Flynn explains what challenges await the new prime minister and what it means to be a part of the Vatican's Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.