The demon of death wants to kill your children and you by vaccination /Part II/

1) Statement on Covid-19 and the new vaccine from the position of God’s authority

2) The demon of death wants to kill your children and you by vaccination

3) A brief diagnosis of a deep crisis in the Church

4) How to overcome death

Dear young people, boys and girls,



you want to start a family, have children. Today, however, the demon of death controls the human population. At every stage of a child’s life, he seeks to kill or maim it physically, morally and spiritually. The expectant mother and the future father look forward to the child. However, during the very first medical check-up, the mother is under extreme pressure to have an abortion, because the child is said to be at risk of Down’s or other syndromes or autism. But the reality is that the child is healthy. The young expectant mother, intimidated by medical personnel, is exposed to extreme psychological stress, and if she does not find wise support in her parents or grandparents and does not hear their wise advice, the child becomes a victim of the demon of death. If she manages to resist this psychological torture, she gives birth to a healthy child. But the battle is not yet won as the demon of death has a whole system ready for your child to maim him for life, doing it all under the guise of lofty phrases and for the sake of so-called health. As for the various syndromes or autism, these are, according to statistics, the result of mandatory vaccines that the baby receives soon after birth. Statistics show that autism affected one in 5,000 children in 1986 and one in 36 children in 2019! This is the result of a series of senseless vaccinations that are forcibly imposed as compulsory, even though they are harmful to health and even life-threatening. According to the absurd vaccination schedule, your child must undergo several dozen mandatory vaccinations. In the past, vaccination against infectious diseases like diphtheria, whooping cough or polio was beneficial. Today, it is purposefully dangerous and harmful.



Cal-Oregon Survey in the USA, funded by Generation Rescue, focused on vaccinated and unvaccinated children. The survey inventoried a total of 17,674 children, and its conclusions were as follows:



Vaccinated children were 120% more likely to have asthma



Vaccinated boys were 317% more likely to have ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorders)



Vaccinated boys were 185% more likely to have a neurological disorder



Vaccinated boys were 146% more likely to have autism



The demon of death has abused vaccination for the contrary. Instead of the three or four vaccinations undergone by your parents or grandparents, there are now 100 mandatory harmful vaccinations in the United States. Gates and Fauci, who publicly work to reduce humanity through vaccination, are already pushing for 110 mandatory vaccinations. There is a similar absurd vaccination schedule in Europe. Gates himself declares: “If we do a good job with vaccines, we will reduce the population by 10-15%.” The newborn’s body can take 17.5 micrograms of aluminium, but the amount of aluminium in the injection that the newborn receives is 250 micrograms, which means that it is 14.3 times the norm! How can doctors commit such a crime? The reason is that they must submit to the authority of the WHO, which is now in the service of the demon of death.



What are the next steps of the destruction plan for children? After receiving dangerous vaccines, children in some so-called developed countries, according to gender ideology, must no longer have it stated in the birth certificate whether they are a boy or a girl, because it would be discrimination. What idiocy! What a crime! This organized worldwide folly, which questions the most basic reality, is part of the agenda of loss of reason and conscience – the plan of suicide of humanity – of mass genocide.



In kindergarten, according to the new NWO gender programmes, boys are forced to play with dolls and dress like girls, and girls, on the other hand, are forced to play with tractors. But the worst thing is that they are deceived into believing that a boy is a girl and a girl is a boy, and that they must start hormonal therapy as soon as possible. Then in the following years, they will be forced to undergo gender reassignment surgery. They will thus be permanently crippled, turned into human wrecks that will never start their own family and will not be able to have offspring. This is the goal of the ideologues of the reduction of humanity, behind whom is the demon of death under the guise of lofty phrases about human rights and the rights of children. Criminal gender ideology is promoted at all levels of education and innocently labelled as sexual education.



If you warn children about this evil manipulation, there is a danger that the juvenile justice system will intervene and the children will be permanently stolen from you with the assistance of the police. No court will answer your cries for the return of your child! They will treat the case as so-called domestic violence. This is because you told your children the truth and raised them properly.



This NWO legislation, behind which is the demon of death, legalizes crimes against humanity. The society is silent about this, so it is complicit in these crimes. The Vatican, however, is not silent. The satanist Bergoglio, who illegally occupies the papacy, will tell you, as he told the parents in Ireland, that you must not warn children against an evil lie but rather confirm them in a lie and thus prepare for them a lifelong tragedy.



Dear young parents, this is not the end of it; this demon of death attacks you as well. The supranational genocidal organization has introduced registered partnerships and sodomitic marriages with a preferential right to adopt children. It is publicly known that many homosexuals are paedophiles! Your poor children! The legalization of a criminal form of the unnatural institution of some kind of anti-marriage has resulted in the fact that the natural institution of the family is branded as a fossilized stereotype that has to be removed. Sodomitic pseudo families can neither procreate nor raise children properly. The demon of death seeks to dominate and annihilate mankind through demonic possession.



However, the demon of death will not stop at this because all his previous steps were tolerated, and people and nations tacitly consented to them. Under economic and political dictates, individual nations were forced to adopt supranational recommendations, resolutions and conventions which changed their just legislation. They adopted a plan of death in stages – the gradual genocide of individuals, nations and humanity. This is a curse for the Church hierarchy falling away from the living God and opening itself to the spirit of the world and paganism at Vatican II. It abandoned Christ’s teaching of truth and life and embraced the heretical teaching of lies and death. Instead of being the conscience of humanity, the apostate Vatican has become a false voice leading mankind to both temporal and eternal death. Yet there are still many priests and bishops in the Church who have remained faithful to the teaching of Christ and are persecuted for it.



At the end of 2019, pseudo Pope Bergoglio enthroned the Pachamama demon, and immediately after that His Majesty the Covid-19 was born and with him the New World Order (NWO) assumed power with the aim of reducing humanity by 6 billion through vaccines. What do these new vaccines contain?



1) Toxic substances that seriously damage the body.



2) Modified DNA/RNA that alters the human genome, which poses a threat of annihilation of the human race as such.



3) Organic nanoparticles in a hydrogel, which is a form of chipping through which you will be controlled. Several consecutive “voluntarily” mandatory vaccinations are scheduled which pursue the goal of the demon of death – the reduction of 6 billion people.



What is the Vatican’s position on this genocidal vaccination? In 2020, Bergoglio’s Vatican issued documents promoting this vaccination and emphasizing: “for all”! In fact, the Vatican cynically boycotts all the warnings of top medical professionals.



Now, dear young friends, you are in a situation where you have to wear absurd face masks and are faced with so-called voluntary testing and so-called voluntary vaccination against Covid-19. The mass media and the official Church headed by the Vatican will assure you of the necessity and safety of vaccination, although these new vaccines have never been tested by real and disinterested experts. The mass media and the apostate Vatican are complicit in the planned genocide of humanity!



As far as voluntariness is concerned, Covid testing in Slovakia has already involved sanctions and threats that if anyone does not get tested, he will be dismissed from employment, will not be provided with any medical care and will not be able to buy anything. In the following two parts, we will tell you where the roots lie and what you should be prepared for.



+ Elijah



Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr



Secretary Bishops





22 November 2020