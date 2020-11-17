21 November: Ordination of 27 Deacons in Rome

Archbishop Georg Gänswein will ordain 27 faithful of Opus Dei as transitional deacons on Saturday, 21 November. Due to the pandemic, it will take place in the church of the international seminary of the Prelature in Rome, with only people residing there being present.
Archishop Georg Gänswein, prefect of the Pontifical Household, will ordain 27 lay faithful of Opus Dei as deacons. They come from Germany, Austria, Brazil, Canada, England, Ivory Coast, Slovakia, Spain, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Lithuania, Nigeria and Peru.
The ceremony will take place at 4:30 pm in the church of Our Lady of the Angels, located in the Roman College of the Holy Cross, the international seminary of the Prelature of Opus Dei in Rome. Due to the measures needed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, only people who reside there will attend the ordination.
Given the need to carry out the ordinations in private, relatives and friends of the ordinands can follow the ceremony by live streaming from this link .
This is the list of the ordinands:
- Francisco Javier Alfaro Gutiérrez
- Mariano Almela Martínez
- Pablo Álvarez Doreste
- Juan Manuel Arbulú Saavedra
- Francisco Javier Barrera Bernal
- Alexsandro Bona
- Branislav Borovský
- Gaspar Ignacio Brahm Mir
- Kevin de Souza
- Borja Díaz de Bustamante de Ussia
- Juan Diego Esquivias Padilla
- Rafael Gil-Nogués
- André Guerreiro
- Alejandro Gutiérrez de Cabiedes Hidalgo de Caviedes
- Casimir Kouassi N'gouan
- Fernando López-Rivera Muñoz
- Josemaría Mayora Padilla
- José Ignacio Mir Montes
- Jaime Moya Martín
- Juan Prieto Álvarez
- Héctor Razo Tena
- Vytautas Jonas Saladis
- Fadi Sarraf Chalhoub
- Fumiaki Shinozaki
- Marc Teixidor Viayna
- Álvaro Tintoré Espuny
- Obilor Bruno Ugwulali
