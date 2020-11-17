Priest Has Krishna Venerated in His Church (Video)

Father Marcos William Bernardo allowed a group of Hare Krishna followers to perform in Immaculate Conception church, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (October 24).The group danced and sang in honour of Hindu deities but looked more like a parody than a serious pagan cult.The Hare Krishna movement was formed in 1966 in New York to promote Bhakti yoga and to please Krishna, their supreme deity.Local Catholics asked Cardinal Orani Tempesta in vain to intervene. But nothing happened. Only a video (below) on the parish's FaceBook.com page was removed.