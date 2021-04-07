Hans Küng talks about the new pope 2013 euronews Hans Küng (pronounced [ˈhans ˈkʏŋ]; 19 March 1928 – 6 April 2021) was a Swiss Catholic priest, theologian, and author. From 1995 he was president … More

Hans Küng (pronounced [ˈhans ˈkʏŋ]; 19 March 1928 – 6 April 2021) was a Swiss Catholic priest, theologian, and author. From 1995 he was president of the Foundation for a Global Ethic (Stiftung Weltethos). After he rejected the doctrine of papal infallibility, he was not allowed to teach as a Catholic theologian; his priestly faculties were not revoked. In 1979, he had to leave the Catholic faculty, but remained at the University of Tübingen as a professor of ecumenical theology, retiring with the title professor emeritus in 1996.