Extra suburbs banned from SCG as NSW records four locally acquired cases of COVID-19 | ABC News.
Acting Premier John Barilaro has foreshadowed a modest increase in the number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours to 8pm last night, saying another "one or two" cases connected to the western Sydney Berala cluster will be announced in today's figures.
