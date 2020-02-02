Clicks4.6K
Breaking: Francis “Will Not” Introduce Married Priests

LaFedeQuotidiana.it (February 2) got to know an “important circumstance” of Francis’ imminent Amazon Document.

In contradiction to recent reports, Francis will allegedly not introduce married priests if there will not be last-minute changes, it writes.

Those who saw the text two days ago, say that married priests are not mentioned in the text that will “almost certainly” be published on February 12.

The webpage points at paragraph 3 where Francis refers to the post-synodal document by saying that he doesn’t want to refer to it. In rhetorics this trick is called “preterition.”

For LaFedeQuotidiana.it it is “quite clear” that the document will hurt “progressive and traditionalist” sensibilities.

It further guesses that the Ratzinger/Sarah book “must have created some problems and even embarrassment.”

Jim Dorchak
Not today but when we least expect it.
advoluntas@aol.com
Unrepentant Jorge of the Pachamamas says one thing, means another. Wolf in sheep's clothing.
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
Ultraviolet
"Will Not" Introduce Married Priests... yet.
De Profundis
sad reminder that Cardinal Sarah will be forced by canon law to submit his letter of resignation in 135 days when he turns 75. This is probably why the Holy Father hasn't disciplined him. The cardinal will be out of his hair soon enough.
Ultraviolet
"Antipopes have always used the good cop/ bad cop tactic to maintain dominance."

Have they now? So there is historical precedent for this, is there? Please give oh, five examples of Catholic anti-popes who used this tactic in Church politics.

Not that your claim is even correct. Francis isn't "good cop/ bad cop" at all. He's just waiting for a critic to retire.

But I would like to see your …More
"Antipopes have always used the good cop/ bad cop tactic to maintain dominance."

Have they now? So there is historical precedent for this, is there? Please give oh, five examples of Catholic anti-popes who used this tactic in Church politics.

Not that your claim is even correct. Francis isn't "good cop/ bad cop" at all. He's just waiting for a critic to retire.

But I would like to see your historical examples. Reason I'm asking Thors Catholic Hammer is because you have a nasty habit of making up claims out of thin air without a shred of proof. Let's see if this one is different. :D
Thors Catholic Hammer
Antipopes have always used the good cop/ bad cop tactic to maintain dominance.
DEFENSA DE LA FE
BERGOGLIO THE KING OF CONFUSION.
