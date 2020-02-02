Breaking: Francis “Will Not” Introduce Married Priests

LaFedeQuotidiana.it (February 2) got to know an “important circumstance” of Francis’ imminent Amazon Document.
In contradiction to recent reports, Francis will allegedly not introduce married priests if there will not be last-minute changes, it writes.
Those who saw the text two days ago, say that married priests are not mentioned in the text that will “almost certainly” be published on February 12.
The webpage points at paragraph 3 where Francis refers to the post-synodal document by saying that he doesn’t want to refer to it. In rhetorics this trick is called “preterition.”
For LaFedeQuotidiana.it it is “quite clear” that the document will hurt “progressive and traditionalist” sensibilities.
It further guesses that the Ratzinger/Sarah book “must have created some problems and even embarrassment.”
