Breaking: Francis “Will Not” Introduce Married Priests

"Antipopes have always used the good cop/ bad cop tactic to maintain dominance."



Have they now? So there is historical precedent for this, is there? Please give oh, five examples of Catholic anti-popes who used this tactic in Church politics.



Not that your claim is even correct. Francis isn't "good cop/ bad cop" at all. He's just waiting for a critic to retire.



But I would like to see your … More

"Antipopes have always used the good cop/ bad cop tactic to maintain dominance."



Have they now? So there is historical precedent for this, is there? Please give oh, five examples of Catholic anti-popes who used this tactic in Church politics.



Not that your claim is even correct. Francis isn't "good cop/ bad cop" at all. He's just waiting for a critic to retire.



But I would like to see your historical examples. Reason I'm asking making up claims out of thin air without a shred of proof. Let's see if this one is different. :D Have they now? So there is historicalfor this, is there? Please give oh,examples of Catholic anti-popes who used this tactic in Church politics.Not that your claim is even correct. Francis isn't "good cop/ bad cop" at all. He's just waiting for a critic to retire.But I would like to see your historical examples. Reason I'm asking Thors Catholic Hammer is because you have a nasty habit ofout of thin air without a shred of proof. Let's see if this one is different.