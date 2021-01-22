Magnitude 7 Earthquake in the Philippines - Davao. A magnitude 7 earthquake hit the coast of the island state of the Philippines, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Strong tremo… More





A magnitude 7 earthquake hit the coast of the island state of the Philippines, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Strong tremors were recorded at 12.23 UTC. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 219 kilometers southeast of the city of Pundagitan. According to experts, the outbreak lies at a depth of 139 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt strongly in the city of Davao, which is one of the largest in the state.



