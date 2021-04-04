Clicks33
#HeIsALive #Easter #ChristIsRisen zazzle.com/…urrection_mantegna_tours_poster-228523592709918791 This hymn was written by Jean Tisserand, O.F.M. (d. 1494) and originally had only nine stanzas. …More
#HeIsALive #Easter #ChristIsRisen zazzle.com/…urrection_mantegna_tours_poster-228523592709918791 This hymn was written by Jean Tisserand, O.F.M. (d. 1494) and originally had only nine stanzas. Stanzas "Discipulis adstantibus", "Ut intellexit Didymus", "Beati qui non viderunt" are early additions to the hymn. There are several different versions of the hymn. The one below is one of the more common versions. Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia. Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia. O filii et filiae, Rex caelestis, Rex gloriae morte surrexit hodie. R. Alleluia Ye sons and daughters of the Lord, the King of glory, King adored, this day Himself from death restored. R. Alleluia Ex mane prima Sabbati ad ostium monumenti accesserunt discipuli. R. Alleluia All in the early morning gray went holy women on their way, to see the tomb where Jesus lay. R. Alleluia Et Maria Magdalene, et Iacobi, et Salome Venerunt corpus ungere R. Alleluia Of spices pure a precious store in their pure hands these women bore, to anoint the sacred Body o'er. R. Alleluia In albis sedens angelus praedixit mulieribus: In Galilaea est Dominus. R. Alleluia The straightaway one in white they see, who saith, "seek the Lord: but He is risen and gone to Galilee." R. Alleluia Et Ioannes apostolus cucurrit Petro citius, monumento venit prius. R. Alleluia This told they Peter, told John; who forthwith to the tomb are gone, but Peter is by John outrun. R. Alleluia Discipulis astantibus, in medio stetit Christus, dicens: Pax vobis omnibus. R. Alleluia That self-same night, while out of fear the doors where shut, their Lord most dear to His Apostles did appear. R. Alleluia Ut intellexit Didymus quia surrexerat Iesus, remansit fere dubius. R. Alleluia But Thomas, when of this he heard, was doubtful of his brethren's word; wherefore again there comes the Lord. R. Alleluia Vide Thoma, vide latus, vide pedes, vide manus, noli esse incredulus. R. Alleluia "Thomas, behold my side," saith He; "My hands, My feet, My body see, and doubt not, but believe in Me." R. Alleluia Quando Thomas vidit Christum, pedes, manus, latus suum, dixit: Tu es Deus meus. R. Alleluia When Thomas saw that wounded side, the truth no longer he denied; "Thou art my Lord and God!" he cried. R. Alleluia Beati qui non viderunt et firmiter crediderunt; vitam aeternam habebunt. R. Alleluia Oh, blest are they who have not seen their Lord and yet believe in Him! eternal life awaitheth them. R. Alleluia In hoc festo sanctissimo sit laus et iubilatio: benedicamus Domino. R. Alleluia Now let us praise the Lord most high, and strive His name to magnify on this great day, through earth and sky: R. Alleluia Ex quibus nos humillimas devotas atque debitas Deo dicamus gratias. R. Alleluia Whose mercy ever runneth o'er; Whom men and Angel hosts adore; to Him be glory evermore. R. Alleluia Latin from March, Latin Hymns. Translation by Fr. Edward Caswall (1814-1878). patreon.com/ProVaticanus