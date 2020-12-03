Francis Excited About Globalist Slogan

Francis qualified the slogan "Building Back Better" in a December 3 message for the “International Day of Persons with Disabilities” as "quite striking."The slogan is contained in the Day's theme “Building Back Better: Toward a Disability-inclusive, Accessible and Sustainable post-COVID-19 World.”It is often used in political propaganda (article’s picture), for instance by a UN Program, Joe Biden's 2020 campaign, a humanitarian program by US president Bill Clinton, and by the World Economic Forum (WeForum.org) famous for its Davos meetings where “The Great Reset” will be discussed in May.The WeForum calls Francis an “agenda contributor.” An October 9 essay on WeForum.org acknowledged that Francis puts “his stamp on efforts to shape what's been termed a Great Reset of the global economy.”