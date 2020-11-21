The Flow The Flow It started small. Up near the falls. Where trees grow tall. The flow began. It’s like me and you. It’s what we do. We live and dream, Then start again. River is a highway. An … More

The Flow It started small. Up near the falls. Where trees grow tall. The flow began. It’s like me and you. It’s what we do. We live and dream, Then start again. River is a highway. An incline and a byway. Flowing ever free way down. River is a highway. You going my way? Flow beside me now. Now now now. We finally let go. As the wind blows. Turned our faces From the west. The setting sun. From walk to run. Our smiles Prove it best. River is a highway. An incline and a byway. Flowing ever free way down. River is a highway. You going my way? Flow beside me now. Now now now. All rivers flow to a sea somewhere. All lovers flow in the love they share. And all this began in here, there. It started small. Up near the falls. Where the trees grow tall. The flow began. River is a highway. An incline and a byway. Flowing ever free way down. River is a highway. You going my way? Flow beside me now. Now now now. W. Keith Moore June 3, 2020 3:33 P.M.