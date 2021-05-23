Ultra-Marathon Runners in China DIE During High-Altitude Race' A sudden temperature drop during a mountain marathon has claimed the lives of 21 runners. The 100km cross-country race through the … More

Ultra-Marathon Runners in China DIE During High-Altitude Race' A sudden temperature drop during a mountain marathon has claimed the lives of 21 runners. The 100km cross-country race through the Yellow River stone forest was halted after freezing rain battered the high-altitude section. A large-scale search and rescue was underway in an effort to locate missing runners, though the complex terrain made the operation incredibly difficult. Of the 172 athletes who started the race, only 151 have returned, of which eight were injured. ODN